Tokyo 2020 Paralympics – Gold Medal for Sri Lanka

Source:Brisbane 4EB Sri Lankan Newsletter – Dæhæna – September 2021

Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Priyantha set the new world record clearing a distance of 67.79 meters to win the gold medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 Final.

He becomes the first ever Sri Lankan to win a gold medal at the ParaOlympics.

The flag bearer and captain of the nine-member Sri Lankan contingent for the 2020 Summer Paralympics, Dinesh Priyantha was placed

3rd in the men’s javelin throw F46 final a the 2016 Summer ParaOlympics in Rio. Sri Lanka’s Samitha Dulan Kodithuwakku has won the Bronze medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw – F44 – event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

This is Sri Lanka’s second medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics