The Month of September-by Sugee Kannangara

Source:Brisbane 4EB Sri Lankan Newsletter – Dæhæna – September 2021

Originally the 7th month of the year, in the many changes that occurred during the evolution of the present day calendar, September

has become the 9th month of the year. September marks many significant international days. The primary purpose of the International Literacy Day marked on 8th September is to remind the international community of the importance of literacy for individuals, communities and societies, and the need for intensified efforts towards more literate societies.

In 2007 the United Nations General Assembly resolved to observe 15th September as the International Day of Democracy – with the purpose of promoting and upholding the principles of democracy. It also provides the opportunity to review the state of democracy in the world. Democracy is a process and a goal. It is only with the full participation and support of the international community, national governing bodies, civil society and individuals, that democracy becomes a reality.



23rd is International Day of Sign Languages which raises awareness of sign languages as equal in status to spoken languages and obligates

states to facilitate the learning of sign language. 26th marked as World Maritime Day and 27th as World Tourism Day are significant in a world conceived as a global village to safeguard the oceans and the natural environment of countries for security and sustainability .

On the 30th, International Translation Day highlights the role of translation in sharing world’s knowledge and literature with nations.

The importance of interpreting and translation services in a multicultural society to keep nations safe, has been seen clearly during the

COVID pandemic. However, for all Australians, the best day is 17th September when we celebrate Australian Citizenship Day.