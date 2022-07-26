Trilan Perera – We as a nation must stay positive and keep our hopes up!

Source : Linked In Trilan Perera

With all the chaos and turmoil, we as a nation must stay positive and keep our hopes up. I’ve been traveling on the train for the past couple of days and I’ve come to see some beautiful things around me. Performers on the train singing the golden classics , wall paintings and some regular commuters who seems to have met and made friends traveling in the same train to and from work everyday. As I sit on the train, I see a lot of faces , mostly grim but some smiling and some enjoying every bit of the train ride. Children clinging onto their parents , youngsters on the foot board (which I personally disagree )….under what ever the circumstances, life moves on . Sri Lankans are known to be a resilient people and what I see and hear around me, gives me more hope .

Stay positive.

God bless our motherland