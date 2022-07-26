Regrets I have a few!! – by Sam Thevanayagam

Source : Sam Thevanayagam Linked In

One of my regrets as a teenager was not playing in the Royal Thomian Cricket match for which the city that I grew up in comes to a stand still. This cricket encounter has been played for 143 years not stopping for wars pandemics & political protests.

Even though I was on the squad I never played due to my own fault.

Well that regret changed today when a young man from my Alma Mater S.Thomas’ College, Mount Lavinia made his debut at the big match in Colombo.

I have sponsored his school and boarding fees for the last few years. Young talent from the south of the country that was given an opportunity as I stepped up to help.

How will you redeem a childhood misstep? no regretsStanding 3rd from left in picture is me from 1979!!