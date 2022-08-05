Two Lankans go missing from Commonwealth Games- By Susil Premalal

Source:Dailymirror

A Sri Lankan athlete and a senior official have gone missing after the fifth day’s events of the 22nd Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Tuesday.

Initial reports indicate that a female judoka and the manager of the Sri Lanka Judo Team have disappeared from the Sri Lankan camp soon after she lost her first-round event on Monday.

The Sri Lankan Team Management have immediately informed the relevant authorities about their disappearance and the Birmingham Metropolitan Police have started a special inquiry into the incident.



As a result, the Chef-de-Mission of the Sri Lankan contingent Maj. Gen (retired ) Dampath Fernando told that he has decided to acquire all passports of the Sri Lankan contingent to avoid further disappearances.

Sri Lanka are fielding a 110-member strong contingent and 51 officials for the Commonwealth Games with the Judo Team consisting of three Men and two Women.

All Sri Lankan athletes and officials have been granted a 180-day Visa for the Commonwealth Games.