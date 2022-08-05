Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Two Lankans go missing from Commonwealth Games-By Susil Premalal

Two Lankans go missing from Commonwealth Games-By Susil Premalal

Aug 5, 2022 Posted by In Articles Tagged , ,

Two Lankans go missing from Commonwealth Games-By Susil Premalal

Sri Lanka Judo Team

Source:Dailymirror

A Sri Lankan athlete and a senior official have gone missing after the fifth day’s events of the 22nd Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Tuesday.

Initial reports indicate that a female judoka and the manager of the Sri Lanka Judo Team  have disappeared from the Sri Lankan camp soon after she lost her first-round event on Monday.

The Sri Lankan Team Management have immediately informed the relevant authorities about their disappearance and the Birmingham Metropolitan Police have started a special inquiry into the incident.      
     
As a result, the Chef-de-Mission of the Sri Lankan contingent Maj. Gen (retired ) Dampath Fernando told  that he has decided to acquire all passports of the Sri Lankan contingent to avoid further disappearances.      

Sri Lanka are fielding a 110-member strong contingent and 51 officials for the Commonwealth Games with the Judo Team consisting of three Men and two Women.

All Sri Lankan athletes and officials have been granted a 180-day Visa for the Commonwealth Games.  

Comments are closed.