Use of Virtual Assistance with Business Intelligence – By Aditya Abeysinghe

Behavioral intelligence

Intelligence is important to identify the root cause of behaviors. After identifying the root cause of behaviors of other people, a person can explain these behaviors and predict behaviors based on the current behavior. Also, intelligence could be used to influence behavior of others and control one’s behavior. Behavioral intelligence (BI) is intelligence which combines these stages to control and analyze the behavior.

What BI consists of

BI can be used in nearly every use case people meet in their daily lives. Digital BI is described in this context where BI is used to control and analyze behavior of people in a digital environment.

Intelligence Quotient (IQ) is the first element of BI. It is the amount of intelligence, measured using a test, a person contains measured relative to other people. IQ is important simply to find what is expected from a behavior. For example, if a person asks for available menu at a chosen restaurant from a virtual assistant it may respond with restaurant name, address, and the menu to be ordered.

The second element of BI is Emotional Quotient (EQ). It is one’s ability to identify, perceive and control emotions with others. EQ can be used in BI to provide an emotional link to simulate more personalized behavior by influence. For example, using the above example, if a person asks for a particular food to be ordered from a virtual assistant it may respond with dessert or drinks also which could be added to the order.

The third element of BI is Context Relevance. It is the process of providing the content based on what is relevant contextually at the time of user interaction. It provides a method to enhance high level of user interactivity by replying with additional information beyond what was requested. For example, if a person asks for a particular food to be ordered from a virtual assistant it may in addition respond with payment for the food ordered and the payment methods available.

Why is BI useful for virtual assistance?

Virtual assistants and digital customer sales agents are used in many websites today. They answer customer requests reducing time and costs of maintaining human assistants to reach customers. What most of these virtual assistant tools lack are human emotions, human attitudes and human relevance (EQ). Customers mostly opt for human agents to attend to their requests as they could emotionally interact with each other. They tend to have less preference towards virtual assistance because it has less humane interaction when responding to them. Also, most virtual assistants cannot operate beyond what has been instructed leading to low user support which leads to loss of brand value.

Virtual assistance should have the relevant knowledge, i.e. IQ, of what a customer asks during a conversation. Providing accurate response to a customer request can make these assistances trustworthy which could replace humans in attending customer requests. A business could reduce costs for facilities, teams, and maintenance when virtual agents could attend customers. Also, data could be easily stored with less human input as data is handled digitally. Therefore, time taken for analysis is also less and accurate.

High customer interactivity can boost sales, retain customers and make businesses more user friendly. Context relevance can help a business to increase their customer interactivity using virtual assistants by answering with additional information than was expected. Customers can gather more information with less requests when virtual assistants can provide information which is relevant to what users expect. It can also help market services of a business with less cost to customers by providing which services a business provides to customers.

