







V.A.D. VOLUNTARY ASSISTED DYING – By Des Kelly

It has been an important topic of conversation for many a long year, in Australia. Arguments, for & against this sad, but necessary procedure have been on-going, until finally, under the Victorian State Government of Premier Daniel Andrews, it is finally legal for the above, with very strict conditions attached, of course.

Sadder still, it was,for Robert (Bob) Andrews, our Premier’s dad,(as Daniel said), that V.A.D. is now dedicated.

According to his son, Bob Andrews went through many stages of cancer, & the suffering that goes with it, before the “big C” finally took his life, and so, as I always say, that it is better late than never, on behalf of every Sri Lankan now living in Victoria, via eLanka, we extend our Sincere Sympathy to our Premier & his family, on the death of the “head” of the Andrews Clan in Melbourne, in April, 2016.

This writer has always been for “Euthanasia” so, although there was always much controversy about it, the fact that it has now been made legal, pleases me. I could never see the reason why, if any animal/pet could be ” put down” instead of suffering an incurable malady, humans had to keep going (because of religious beliefs), no matter what they were going through. Sure, I do believe that everyone born, had a life to live until God decided when they should die.

However, I am certain that we do have an understanding God, and, if it is impossible for one of his “beings” to keep living in either mental or physical agony, then, they should be permitted to “shorten” their life, NOT by suicide, but by V.A.D. This only happens after a patient, usually elderly, has been given six months to live, by his/her Doctors or Specialists. They are going to die, anyway, and so, with the cooperation of their nearest & dearest, THEY decide that, rather than have to depend on others for their basic needs, rather than go to Nursing Homes, where they might or might NOT be looked after, it would be much better in the “hereafter”, and so, they decide, while still sane in mind, that the consequences of V.A.D. would be best for them.

As everyone concerned would know by now, via all the publicity on Radio,Television, and Newspapers, exactly how the V.A.D.procedure is carried out. The person concerned is given a “mixture” to drink, gets drowsy, falls asleep, never to awaken again. No more suffering, no more drugs to swallow, no more chemotherapy, radio-therapy, lying around depending on others to do everything for you. I cannot think of a better way of leaving this Planet. It would be just as sad for family & loved ones, but even they would certainly have feelings of underlying relief.