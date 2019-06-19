





BLACK rocks Sydney at the Blue & Black Dance – Photos thanks to Roy Grafix

Click here to view the full album of photos on elanka Facebook page

Ryde Civic Centre Sydney, an old favourite venue for Sri Lankan dances was once again the place to be on June 15th 2019 for the Thomian Ball. Deviating from the traditional formal theme and keeping with the winds of change, the semi-formal dress code was welcomed by many though the sartorial splendor of sarees gave colour and dazzle to what was to be a great night of entertainment.

On arrival the guests were warmly ushered into a magnificently decorated hall. Plenty of time for chatter over entrees got the capacity crowd ready for Emcee Duke Ramachandran’s warm welcome followed by 2 minutes of silence (Easter bombing remembrance). Thereafter it was history in the making – yes, many elements and workings parts are needed to pull off a successful dance but what makes a dance ultimately successful is the band. BLACK from Sri Lanka did not disappoint. From song selection, audience engagement and quality of music it was a spectacular performance by this highly sort after band that played a fabulous mix of both old and contemporary music with class. Aided aptly by Saliya Tennakoon of EVENT 360 who provided the lighting and sound this by far would have to rate as one of the finest dances hosted by the Thomians, consistently raising the bar in the Sydney dance circles.

The guest dined on a buffet of sumptuous Sri Lankan food – Saffron & fried onion rice, devilled tuna, peppered & mustard pork, chicken curry, mixed vegetable korma, Brinjal moju, pappadum, fried buttered chillies, pasta salad and green salad with Watalappan/fruit platter for dessert. Chef Sam and his charming wife from Trek Catering were on site to ensure there was plenty of food.

Speeches and presentations followed during and after dinner – STC NSW OBA President Kulasri Jayasinghe thanked the attendees, credited his committee for a great job and acknowledged all the sponsors. There was a brief yet very informative talk by major sponsor from GREENULTIMATE P/L – a company reputed for its environmental-conscious renewable solar panels, batteries and inverters.

There were attractive raffle prizes on offer as well including an air ticket presented by Sri Lankan Airlines and accommodation for a couple at the five star Hotel by Galadari Colombo. Cricket memorabilia were also auctioned including an impressively framed signed ball by the legendary Muttiah Muralitharan.

Gracing the occasion was the affable Mr. Lal Wickrematunge, Consul General for Sri Lanka. Given his pending departure, on behalf of the OBA, Vice President Indy Gunawardhena made a felicitation presentation to a dignitary who is always championing the cause of equality and goodwill within the community. In his response speech Mr. Wickrematunge spoke affectionately of the virtues we need to uphold as Sri Lankans and the fond memories he would be taking back after 4 years of service. We will miss his disarming ways of reaching out to people, his great sense of humour and ability to also belt a few songs on request!

More dancing followed with BLACK who continued to mesmerize the audience with flair and flamboyance. Reading through reviews it is no surprise why their brilliant stage performance gives the utmost satisfaction to audiences wherever they perform.

Having completed two other sell out performances in Melbourne and Queensland, BLACK returns to Sri Lankan having captured many hearts in Australia. We wish the band many more accolades and acknowledgements they so richly deserve and a very big thank you to the STC NSW OBA Thomian committee for organising this stellar night. ESTO PERPETUA!

Click here to view the full album of photos on elanka Facebook page







