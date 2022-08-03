VALE – DORIS THURGOOD – by Des Kelly

In among all the happy & hopeful news that e’Lanka strives to bring it’s many members & readers, occasionally, there are extremely sad ones that have to be told.

Personally, I have been privileged to know the Thurgood family for years

and since a very young (Elvis) Ricky Thurgood, a talented jockey was incapacitated after a tragic fall from his horse, at a meeting, many many years ago, his Mum, the now

late Doris, and Dad, Noel, decided that they would rather look after him at home, than send him

anywhere else to be (hopefully), cared-for. Ricky was to stay-home.

This, Doris & Noel did, to the best of their ability, giving up much of the freedoms afforded to luckier parents, just to be with their Son.

Ricky, therefore lived in as much comfort as was humanly possible, until, still at a young adult age, he suddenly took ill and passed on, a couple of years ago, leaving his parents, siblings, and friends shocked and deeply saddened.

Now, his beloved Mother Doris has also gone to join her son in Eternity

and, on behalf of all e’Lankans everywhere, I send our deepest Sincere Sympathy to Noel Thurgood & the rest of their family. May Doris now rest in peace forever, & may the Good Lord bless and keep her, & Ricky, in His loving arms, always.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.