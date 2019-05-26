







“VERY GOOD ADVICE” – By Des Kelly

To :- Each & every reader who reads this, it is a true story, making it abundantly clear that LIFE, in the context of time,

is a second or two (depending on you) & to now continue, in “Poetic-Phraseology”

“IT IS EASY TO SEE WHY,

WE ARE BORN, LIVE, & DIE,

IN THE BLINK OF AN EYE,

AND THIS IS NO LIE”. D.K.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief).–eLanka.

Steve Gouves dies a billionaire, with a fortune of $ 7 billion, at the age of 56 from pancreatic cancer, and here are some of his last words:

In other eyes, my life is the essence of success, but aside from work, I have a little joy, and in the end

wealth is just a fact of life to which I am accustomed.

At this moment, lying on the bed, sick and remembering all my life, I realize that all my recognition and

wealth that I have is meaningless in the face of imminent death.

You can hire someone to drive a car for you, make money for you – but you can not rent someone to carry

the disease for you. One can find material things, but there is one thing that can not be found when it is lost – “life”.

Treat yourself well, and cherish others. As we get older we are smarter, and we slowly realize that the watch is

worth $ 30 or $ 300 – both of which show the same time.

Whether we carry a purse worth $ 30 or $ 300 – the amount of money in the wallets are the same. Whether we

drive a car worth $ 150,000, or a car worth $ 30,000 – the road and distance are the same, we reach the same destination.

If we drink a bottle worth $ 300 or wine worth $ 10 – the “stroller” will be the same.

If the house we live in is 300 square meters, or 3000 square meters – the loneliness is the same.

Your true inner happiness does not come from the material things of this world. Whether you’re flying first class,

or economy class – if the plane crashes, you crash with it.

So, I hope you understand that when you have friends or someone to talk to – this is true happiness!

Five Undeniable Facts-

Do not educate your children to be rich. Educate them to be happy. – So when they grow up they will know the

value of things, not the price.

Eat your food as medicine, otherwise you will need to eat your medicine as food. Whoever loves you will never leave you, even if he has 100 reasons to give up. He will always find one reason to hold on.

There is a big difference between being human and human being. If you want to go fast – go alone! But if you want to go far – go together !

And in conclusion,

The six best doctors in the world.

Sunlight Rest Exercise Diet Self-confidence Friends

Keep them in all stages of life and enjoy a healthy life.

“Love the people God sent you, one day he’ll need them back.”

🙏🙏Something worth sharing🙏

STEVE GOUVES.







