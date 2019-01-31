by In

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY – ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF JANUARY 2019

BOOKS

Ceylon Daily News Cookery Book by Hilda Deutrom, 2011 edition (Donated by Shenon Fernando, Roxburgh Park, Vic) Persaudaran (Brotherhood), Malay Life in Sri Lanka by Tuan M. Zameer Careem, 2016 (Donated by Tony Saldin, Wattala, Sri Lanka)

A Man in his Time, The Jetwing Story and the Life of Herbert Cooray by Shiromal Cooray.

(Donated by Ms Sharlie Pickering, Alderley, Qld)

General Denis (Perera), The Epitome of Leadership by M. D. D. Pieris, 2018

(Donated by the Perera family, Etul Kotte, Sri Lanka)

MAGAZINES

HI!! – The Society Magazine, Sri Lanka, Series 16, Vol 5, 2018

NEWSLETTERS.

Newsletter – Ceylonese Welfare Organisation Inc (CWO), Vol 37, Issue 1, January 2019. “Silverscene” – Newsletter of the Silver Fawn Club Inc, Qld, January/February 2019 issue.

OTHERS.

Article – ‘Defend Lanka Your Home’: War on the Home Front in Ceylon, 1939 – 1045, by Ashley Jackson, pp 213-238 (War in History, Vol 16, No 2, 2009) – (Forwarded by Ms Yvette Paulusz, Glen Waverly, Vic)



