VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY – ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF JANUARY 2019
BOOKS
- Ceylon Daily News Cookery Book by Hilda Deutrom, 2011 edition (Donated by Shenon Fernando, Roxburgh Park, Vic)
- Persaudaran (Brotherhood), Malay Life in Sri Lanka by Tuan M. Zameer Careem, 2016 (Donated by Tony Saldin, Wattala, Sri Lanka)
- A Man in his Time, The Jetwing Story and the Life of Herbert Cooray by Shiromal Cooray.
(Donated by Ms Sharlie Pickering, Alderley, Qld)
- General Denis (Perera), The Epitome of Leadership by M. D. D. Pieris, 2018
(Donated by the Perera family, Etul Kotte, Sri Lanka)
MAGAZINES
- HI!! – The Society Magazine, Sri Lanka, Series 16, Vol 5, 2018
NEWSLETTERS.
- Newsletter – Ceylonese Welfare Organisation Inc (CWO), Vol 37, Issue 1, January 2019.
- “Silverscene” – Newsletter of the Silver Fawn Club Inc, Qld, January/February 2019 issue.
OTHERS.
- Article – ‘Defend Lanka Your Home’: War on the Home Front in Ceylon, 1939 – 1045, by Ashley Jackson, pp 213-238 (War in History, Vol 16, No 2, 2009) – (Forwarded by Ms Yvette Paulusz, Glen Waverly, Vic)
