VIOLIN VISHARAD THAMALI RASHMIKA JAYALATH ACCLAIMED VOCALIST IN SINHALA AND HINDI, SCHOOL DEVELOPMENT OFFICER IN AN EFFERVESCENT VOYAGE – by Sunil Thenabadu

Predominantly the traits of virtuous singer are that she should possess a ‘voice trained’ vocal voice ,love for music, self-confidence, commitment, patience, passion and determination also the ability to deal with criticism and rejection. All these characteristics are possessed by Violin Visharad Thamali Rashmika who hails from Marawila.Her family consists of her parents and a brother without any hereditary affiliations to music.Her singing and playing the Violin is through her innate talent. She had loved music from her small days which she had asserted as primarity her soul and life.Her first music master had been late Quintus Jayakody whom she believes receives his blessings.Thamali had been sent to study music by her parents to Erandathi Fine Arts College in Kurunegala .Her teachers at this music school had been Dhammika Marasinghe ,Sureshini , Marina and Pradeepa.Later on she recollects been groomed by teachers Kelum Kularatne ,Gayani Kadigamuwa and Ruvin Dias subsequently after entering the Visual and Performing Arts University from many others distinguished lecturers particularly for the subject of Violin which she chose to learn.Later on she obtained a visharad violin firsr division degree from Bhathkande Sangit Vidyapith,Lucknow . She is currently attached to Hattiniya Model School,Marawila as the school development officer having been trained at the industrial Development Board of Ceylon

Thamali who sings in more than one specific musical genre having already recorded her songs too.,She is very particular about the lyrics also to go with it she prefers music to parallel with such lyrics. Her first love is singing Hindi songs and music. Her sole intention is to heal peoples hearts via music.It has been said by many that Thamali possess a very distinct voice not found in many female vocalists. Thamali of course possess an abundance of innate talent for her achievements in the music arena to date and her exploits in Violin. profession. She has asserted to the media on several occasions that she loves singing Hindi songs more than in the Sinhala vernacular. For the competency she is very often invited to sing on diverse stages. Her proven talent added to her pleasing image all audiences greet her with gigantic fondness. She sings with absolute competency when she performed in the gruelling Derana Dream Star season 09 reality contest when she was surprisingly eliminated in the group of sixteen. It is a pity as the elimination is on SMS counts.Many viewers were of the opinion that she was a much better vocalist compared to others which was the view of the adjudicating panel of judges..

Thamali Rashmika is a native of Marawila educated at famous Dhammissara National College .From her school days she had shown talent and flare for singing which was identified by her parents had sent her to many music classes possessing expert music teachers under who she was groomed. Thamali was invited to sing in the state television SLRC ‘Sihinayaki Re” a very famous among many audiences locally and overseas, to sing for the songs selected by Channa Wijewardena.At this program for the duets she combined with Samantha Perera.This selection was definitely after observing her exclusive impressive performances and triumphs at the Derana Dream Star reality contest. Subsequently Thamali was invited to sing live in Swarnavahini channels’ popular program ‘Raa Padura’ where she impressed singing Hindi songs too.Thamali was also invited to sing in the popular SLRC .”Tone Poem” where she sang duets with Ishak Beg.She sang impressively to win the hearts of all.

Thamali Rashmika is a person possessing a very susceptible and passionate character. Never likes to see people suffer, she is very emotional. Loves to resolve problems of people. She is a person who likes to help others very willingly never with the intention of a return and publicity. She is competent in Sinhala, English and Hindi vernaculars.Her hobbies are gardening, home decorating, fitness, food preparation ,beauty culture apart from Singing and playing the violin. Her skills revolve around proper time management ,teamwork, leadership .project management, communication skills ,open mindedness and adaptability .

All her fans and well wishes would wish Thamali Rashmika all the best for her singing and music career , good health and a very happy life.

Sunil Thenabadu

e mail sthenabadu@hotmail.com

WhatsApp 0061444533242