VISHARADA SANDESHA ON A PATH TO FAME EMULATING GRAND MOTHER SUJATHA ATTANAYAKE BY PROFESSION A MOLECULAR BIOLOGIST – by Sunil Thenabadu

Visharada Sandesha Ama Attanayake 19 years old is the grand daughter of legendary vocalist Dr Weera Martha Visharada Sujatha Attanayake possesses skills , qualities, singing voice ,self-confidence, love for music, commitment, patience ,determination ,discipline of course possessing the ability to deal with criticism and rejection. With these characteristics and considering her recent triumphs particularly in singing at the Sirasa TV ‘Sajjanaya’ live Sandesha is on a bright singing journey emulating her grandmother who had thought her the precise path to stardom.Her music teacher in both theory and vocals is grandmother who possess loads of expertise.This song after she sang had become trendy with thousands of viewers within a few hours.

It need to be emphasized that most Sandesha’s relatives are all musicians,her grand uncle is famous drummer Susil Perera who’s siblings Ranjini Perera.Dharmasiri Perera Flori Devi,grandfather Nawaratne Attanayake himself a vocalist ,composer and director of music.It needs to be emphasised that famous Wasantha Sandanayake is an aunt of her grandmother while Sarath Sandanayake and Daya Hemantha are her cousins .Having so many reputed singers and musicians in the family Sandesha has obviously inherited with hereditary affiliations the singing talent of course combined with her innate skills.

Visharada Sandesha is the daughter of Kriska and Heli Attanayake the eldest son of Sujatha and Nawaratne Attanayake.Heli himself is a solo vocalist having sung duets in many concerts with mother also with Sandesha.Heli is an accomplished vocalist with inherited hereditary affiliations combined with inborn talent.Heli has a Master’s degree in Business Administration is presently runs his own business as the Director/CEO of Solar Power Partners(Pvt) Ltd.

Sandesha was born in Florida USA has had her early education in Florida.After a fairly long stint the family moved to native Sri Lanka when she was admitted to Royal Institute where with her intelligence and competency she had been given a triple promotion. Simultaneously Sandesha studied music theory from her grandmother with a view to sit for the Visharada examination. Before long she had completed with distinction Bhatkhande Sangeeth Vidyapeeth Visharada at the Bhatkhande Music Institute,Lucknow ,India.

Visharada Sandesha’s father thereafter sent her to Business Management school of science -Northumbria University in Newcastle UK to undergo a Bachelor of Science course in Biotechnology. Presently Sandesha is a Molecular Biologist.

The lyrics of the song “Dunukehiya Malak Wage” with a gigantic tribute to all mothers sung originally by her grandmother were by Premakeerthi de Alwis while the music composition was by V.Hemapala.This song and many other songs of Sujatha which are in the Nadeshwari Sujatha Attanayake You Tube channel. Sandesha with her singing prowess is very fortunate that she has permission to access to around three thousand songs of her grandmother’s you tube channel.Sandesha had sung other solo songs like “Guwan Thotille”, “Malse Dilewa”, Reya Awadiva” and a duet with father Heli Attanayake “Ethara Disawaka”.It is reliably learnt that very soon Sandesha is to duet with Heli to sing some popular film songs like “Bonda Meedum”.

Very soon music fans could hear more of Visharada Sandesha Ama Attanayake who is destined to develop as a trendy vocalist like grandmother Dr Weera Martha Visharada Sujatha Attanayake.

Sunil Thenabadu in Brisbane

E mail sthenabadu@hotmail.com

WhatsApp 0061444533242