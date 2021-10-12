Vitamin D and strengthening the Immunity to overcome COVID-19 – by Sunil J. Wimalawansa

“Nutrient Clinical Trials in COVID-19”

Trial designs of some recent large “Vitamin D RCTs” had significant, avoidable errors that generated unsatisfactory results. These studies were costly. For example, the VITAL study cost $40+ million of NIH/taxpayer funds yet much of the results generated were non-generalisable.

Also discussed are basic principles and straightforward guidance on properly conducting nutrients clinical trials, emphasising COVID-19—presented at the International Congress of Vitamin D, 8th October 2021.

Prof. Sunil J. Wimalawansa, USA.

International Vitamin D Conference, Abu Dhabi, UAE, 2021.

In addition to immune regulations, the biology of vitamin D and rationale for physiological concentrations of 25(OH)D necessary to control COVI-19 its complications and deaths, the presentation explores the Causality, how vitamin D boosting immunity, clinical outcomes, summary data from recent RCTs, and cost-effective medication for COVID-19.

The attached figure does not intend to illustrate that vaccination is responsible for the recent increased COVID-related deaths in Sri Lanka.

However, it shows the current trend, which urges the need for intervention other than the vaccine. Despite authorities’ hyperbolic (false)claims and fake news, efficacies of all COVID vaccines are fading with time. Same in the USA, Uk, and Australia. So, why suddenly only relying on vaccines?

Vaccination alone has NOT been successful in any country, and implausible it will be.

A lack of change of strategy (and actions) in Sri Lanka is unwise and disastrous.

Sunil Wimalawansa

Prof. of Medicine, Endocrinology & Nutrition