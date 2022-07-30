Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Watch the Sri Lankan Athletes Competing at the Commonwealth Games – Birmingham 2022

Watch the Sri Lankan Athletes Competing at the Commonwealth Games – Birmingham 2022

Watch the Sri Lankan Athletes Competing at the Commonwealth Games – Birmingham 2022

Visit this web page on eLanka, and we will fill the page as the games unfold to cover various games the Sri Lankan athletes will complete at the Commonwealth Games – Birmingham 2022

The Sri Lankan Commonwealth Games athletes will complete in various Sport including Athletics, Rugby, Badminton, Swimming, Athletics, Cricket, Diving, Gymnastics, Judo, Squash, Boxing, Wrestling, Weightlifting, Beach Volleyball & Basketball

Team Sri Lanka in Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham opening ceremony

 

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka | Commonwealth Games Men Rugby 7s July 29,2022

Commonwealth games 2022 – Mixed Team Event – Hoang Pham/Jack Yu (Aus) vs Sri Lanka

Black Ferns vs Sri Lanka Commonwealth Games Pool A 2022

England vs Sri Lanka | Commonwealth Games Men Rugby 7s July 29,2022 –

commonwealth games 2022 sri lanka team 

Men’s 50m Butterfly Heat 4 | Swimming – Akalanka Peiris

