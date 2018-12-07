Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  WINTER FIESTA AT LYCEUM KURUNEGALA

WINTER FIESTA AT LYCEUM KURUNEGALA

Dec 7, 2018

The students of Lyceum International School, Kurunegala put on a colourful display of Christmas Carols at the recent Winter Fiesta programme, which was held on the 26th of November 2018 at the Lyceum Adventure Park – Kurunegala. It was a wonderful way to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas Season and we were glad that the programme was enjoyed by all that attended.

Rt. Revd. Keerthisri Fernando, Bishop of Kurunegala, Church of Ceylon Diocese graced this event as the Chief Guest amongst other noble religious leaders in Kurunegala, who also participated. Their attendance was exceptionally important to us and we are grateful that they all took time to attend.

Janitha C. Dissanayake

Media Secretary – Lyceum International Schools 

