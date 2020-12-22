Would anyone in your vast circulation recognise this couple ?

The young (Burgher ) couple dancing, focused on in this photo- from 56 + years ago- attended my departure to the UK party.

Although the couple regularly socialised with us at the week ends , I have completely lost touch and do not know what became of them.

In the background are Nimal Fonseka ( + his English wife)-Maurice Anghie- Ana Pieris with Asoka Pieris’s Norwegian widow -Nimal Maralande -Dilkushi Dedigama ( married Serasinghe ) and Dilini Wijesekera ( married Ismeth Raheem-famed architect ).

It would be great to get any news of either.

Please contact: ROHANTAH GUNARATNA [mailto:rohantha.gunaratna@sky.com]