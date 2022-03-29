You Raise Me Up”, perfect finale to the Winter Paralympics

It’s one of the most widely-recorded songs of the 21st century. Its gentle melody and inspirational words have struck a chord in people’s hearts around the world. The song is “You Raise Me Up”, and it features in the closing ceremony of the Beijing Winter Paralympics. Performed in sign language by hearing-impaired dancers and sung by blind musician Jiang Can, the song is the perfect finale to the Winter Paralympics, an occasion when human beings have once again demonstrated their indomitable will when confronted with adversity.