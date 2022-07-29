100,000 SENIORS NOW USING DIGITAL SENIORS CARD

Seniors in NSW are continuing to embrace digital with more than 100,000 people now taking advantage of the digital Seniors Card.

Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said while there would always be a non-digital version, it was great to see so many seniors taking advantage of the digital option to access discounts and benefits on dining out, entertainment and travel.

“This milestone shows the seniors of NSW are confidently using digital products and demonstrates the real impact and benefits these solutions can have in all age groups,” Mr Dominello said.

“After a successful pilot in March involving 4,000 people, we are currently seeing more than 30,000 people getting their digital Seniors Card each month.

“We are now looking at ways we can continue to expand the program with a focus on businesses, and we are developing an application process similar to the successful Dine & Discover NSW program which will enable many more to easily sign up.”

Minister for Seniors Mark Coure said it was great to see 100,000 people take up the digital option in just a few months.

“The Seniors Card has come a long way since it was first introduced in 1992—it is now the largest program of its kind in Australia,” Mr Coure said.

“For 30 years, it has been helping ease the cost of living for card holders by providing access to discounts and rebates at shops, travel, entertainment, and professional services providers.

“There are more than 6,500 businesses and service providers with discounts, and I encourage more to follow.”

To find instructions on how to add a digital Seniors or Senior Savers Card to the Service NSW app, or to learn more visit service.nsw.gov.au/campaign/nsw-seniors-card-program

MEDIA: Simon King | Minister Dominello | 0417 619 075

Scott Hodder | Minister Coure | 0455 094 282