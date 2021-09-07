65th Birthday Song – Sunil Ayya – Gypsies – Performed by various artists – Music by Piyal Perera

We at eLanka are sooooo sad… as we watch and remember the loss of a great man & a great musician that Sri Lanka has ever produced!… Such perfect words in the song! Great music and we are so glad that all the professional singers sang a song celebrating a great baila legend!

R.I.P Sunil Perera… you are gone from our sight, but you will always live in our hearts!.

Thank you sir, for all those years of musical happiness!, especially to all Sri Lankan expatriates in Australia to whom you have provided so much happiness with your great performances at many great musical evenings!



This is a simple and humble Thank you on behalf of All the Sri Lankan community in Australia……

May you Rest In Peace.

