Meet Grace, the ultra-lifelike nurse robot-by Rebecca Cairns

Source:CNN

(CNN) In 2016, Hanson Robotics took the world by storm with Sophia, who was famously given Saudi Arabian citizenship. Now, the Hong Kong-based robotics firm has unveiled its latest invention: Grace, a humanoid robot it hopes will revolutionize healthcare.

Designed as an assistant for doctors, Grace is equipped with sensors, including a thermal camera to detect a patient’s temperature and pulse, to help doctors diagnose illness and deliver treatments.

The android is a companion for patients, too. Specializing in senior care, Grace speaks three languages — English, Mandarin, and Cantonese — and can socialize and conduct talk therapy.