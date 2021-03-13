70 years of SLAF Sporting Milestones

Source:Dailynews

Sri Lanka Air Force has produced some outstanding sportsmen and women who have brought glory to the motherland during the 70 years of existence. The notable feature of these great men and women is that they have excelled at sports while protecting the motherland. Especially Air Force sportsmen and women excelled in the Athletics, Rugby, Soccer, Cycling, Boxing and many more sports disciplines locally and internationally. The following achievements of these sports personnel have been written in gold in the annals of the SLAF.

First National Record by an Airman

Leading Aircraftman (LAC) Nagalingam Balasubramanium became the first RCyAF Airman to create a National Record when he cleared a distance of 48: 01/2 (14.64) at the Quadrangle Athletics Meet Triple Jump event on 28 November 1959.

Asian Games participation

LAC Lakshman De Alwis became the first RCyAF sportsman to represent the country at the Asian Games when he competed at the 4th Asian Games held in Jakarta in 1962 in 200m and 400m events. De Alwis was the Ceylonese champion in 200m and 400m in early 1960s and has established the national record for 400m (49.8) on 19 July 1964.

‘Jets’ relay team equals National Record

RCyAF Relay team popularly known as the ‘Jets’ equaled the National Record in 4 x 200m relay event on 7 September 1963 with a timing of 1:30:2. LAC Lakshman De Alwis, LAC RAC Hubert, LACG George and LAC Cristy Fernando represented the relay team. Incidentally, record remains unbroken to- date.

Hat-trick of wins at Tour de Lanka

LAC Maurice Coomarawel who represented the country at the Rome Olympics in 1960 had the distinction of winning the prestigious Tour de Lanka in four occasions. He initially won the race in 1960. Then he went on the complete a hat-trick of victories, by winning the race in 1965, 1966 and 1967.

C’wealth and Asian Games boxing wins

Champion RCyAF boxer LAC GAS Gunasinghe became the only Ceylonese to participate at the 8th Commonwealth Games in Jamaica in 1966. He represented country at the International contest against India and Pakistan in 1963 and won a silver medal in the meet against Pakistan. He won a silver medal at Singapore Sports Festival held in August 1965.

Sergeant Wijaya Nimal Perera won the bronze medal in Fly Weight category at the 8th Asian Games in Thailand in 1978. He is the first SLAF athlete to win a medal at Asian Games. In 1974, Perera was selected as the Best Boxer at National Boxing Championship, Defence Service Boxing Meet, Clifford Cup, Layton Cup and Albert Perera Memorial Cup.

FA Cup victories in 1975 and 1986

The SLAF Soccer team won the FA Cup in 1975 and 1986 whilst producing champion players in the caliber of Mahinda Aluwihare, Sumith Walpola, Mahinda Palitha and Sampath Perera. In 1975, SLAF won the FA Cup under LAC Edmand Silva and Corporal SC Kapukotuwa led the team to victory in 1986.

Airmen won the Clifford Cup in 1986 under Corporal Lakshman Caldera’s captaincy beating a star-studded Police SC 10-8. Second row forward 5193 Corporal Lofty Perera (jnr) scored the solitary try for the Airmen, while 4450 Corporal Tony Wimalasuriya fired across two penalties.

First Test cricketer from SLAF

SqnLdr Susil Fernando became is the first Test cricketer to be produced by SLAF as he made his Test debut on 4 March 1983 against New Zealand. He is the 17th Test player of the country. He represented the country in five Tests. Fernando made his ODI debut in 1983 and played in seven ODIs from 1983 to 1984. He has the honour of representing the country at the 1983 Cricket World Cup in England.

Airmen excel in rugby

Group Captain T.B Marmbe represents Sri Lanka rugby team at three Rugby Asiads and captained the National team at a match in Rugby Asiad in 1988. Marambe, a Trinity Lion was one of the best Rugby players to represent SLAF.He represented the national rugby team from 1982 to 1988 and captained the team against Korea at the Rugby Asiad in 1988.

Group Captain Nalin De Silva excels for National 7s Rugby team that won the ‘Bowl’ trophy at the Hong Kong 7s in 1984. Known as the Iron man in rugby circles, De Silva represented the National team from 1982 to 1987 and was the Vice-Captain at the 8th Asian Rugby Asiad held in Singapore in 1982. He represented the National team at the 1984 Rugby Asiad in Japan and toured to Wales in 1984. He was a key member of National Sevens team that won the “Bowl” Trophy at the Hong Kong 7s in 1984.

World Military Games triumph in 2019

Cpl Nimali Liyanarchchi, a former 800m and 1500m national champion brought honour to Sri Lanka and SLAF at the 7th edition of the World Military Games in Wuhan, China in October 2019, by winning the silver medal in women’s 800m thus became the first silver medalist produced by the Sri Lanka Defence Services at the World Military Games.

Air Commodore Padman De Costa, former secretary –

Air Force Sports Council and Defence Services Sports Board