by In

A CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS – by Des Kelly

Photo source: The Australian

Hurrah !!, finally we receive what we could honestly term

BREAKING NEWS, and because she really was seen as

A CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS, I decided to write this.

A..SHLEIGH BARTY, YOU’RE A STAR,

S..HINING AROUND AUSTRALIA,

H..AVING NOW, “WORLD TITLE”, NUMBER ONE,

Y RETIRING “AT THE TOP”, ND KNOWING EXACTLY WHERE TO STOP, EALLY PROVES THE POINT, WHEN ALL IS SAID & DONE. ENNIS WAS YOUR FAVOURITE GAME, ES, IT WAS THIS, THAT BROUGHT YOU FAME,

HOWEVER, NOT THE ONLY REASON WE LOVE YOU,

NOW, WHAT I’D LIKE TO SAY, ON YOUR RETIREMENT DAY,

GOOD LUCK, WITH WHATEVER YOU CHOOSE TO DO.

Photo source:abc.net.au

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.