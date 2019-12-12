







“A HAPPY ANNIVERSARY” – By Des Kelly

Quite an interesting little “piece” especially focusing on the year. Sixty nine is a number favoured by all old Matelots like me, always has been, always will be.

However, there is a slight error because, before it became the Sri Lanka Navy, in 1950, the C.R.N.V.R. (Ceylon Royal Navy Volunteer Reserve), the Navy I joined, was proudly called the “Royal Ceylon Navy”. We came directly under the Q.R.& A.I (Queen’s Regulations & Admirality Instructions), as set out by Britain, who “ruled” Ceylon, until they granted the Country independence in 1948. Shortly after, the Royal Ceylon Navy was “gifted” it’s first Ship, Her Majesty’s Ceylon Ship, Vijaya, by Britain. I joined H.M,Cy.S Gemunu, our main Shore Base, at the time, in 1953. My Official Number E635 meant that I was the 635th man in the R.Cy.Navy.

The name of the Senior Force was changed much later to Sri Lanka Navy, or “Navica-Hamuduwa”(I think), and now boasts thousands of members, both male and female, which brings us conveniently back to the 69th Anniversary.

Enough said. Please read and enjoy the hi-jinks this very special story.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.

The 69th Anniversary of Sri Lanka Navy today!

SOURCE:- LankaNewsWeb

9 December 2019 09:06 am

The 69th Anniversary of Sri Lanka Navy is today.

The British Empire during the second world war had understood the need of a navy force as Sri Lanka is located in a strategic point in the Indian Ocean and the island’s waters as well as the sea routes of the Indian Ocean near needed protection. Accordingly, Sri Lanka Voluntary Navy was established in 1937, and was attached to the Royal Navy of Britain following the second world war as Sri Lanka Royal Voluntary Navy.

Following independence, it was reestablished as Sri Lanka Royal Navy in December 09, 1950 as a stable force, and later changed into Sri Lanka Navy following the country’s republic state in 1972. The Sri Lanka Navy commenced its service with a limited number of ships and vessels, and as of today, 3347 officials and nearly 47457 sailors are serving equipped with high-tech deep sea observation ships and high-tech operating systems and equipment to protect the motherland.

Today, Sri Lanka Navy celebrates its 69th anniversary with great pride as the first defenders to the motherland.

The Sri Lanka Navy actively played a decisive role in ending the thirty-year civil war, and with experience and motivation a qualitative and quantitative development among Navy personnel was established. In the post war season projects implemented for the welfare of families of deceased and fully or partially disabled marine warriors were expanded and the human resources with professional skills were attached to development projects by the government.

