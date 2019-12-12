“TOMORROW IS ANOTHER DAY” – By Des Kelly
The years speed along. A favourite quote of mine, which bears repeating is this. In the true context of time, the future is but the blink of an eye, and here is much more proof of this. For many of us, lucky to be still alive, we should thank God that HE has given us so many amazing rapid changes and quirks of fate, to be appreciative of, Medical Miracles, Travel Trends, Fantastic Families, to be proud of, etc.etc., Cancer is no longer a Sentence of Death,
Air Travel, now esclating to Rocket Travel, perhaps even further than Mother Moon, which now has an American Flag stuck in her surface, somewhere, Families, consisting not only personal ones, but ones from around the World, trying to co-exist, all wonderful gifts from a generous God.
On the other hand, as we race along, there will also be the “bad times”to think about, too many to list, World Poverty, Crime, Natural & Unnatural disasters, mostly caused by the Human Race, ourselves, to name just a few, but again, a quote that EVERYONE should remember.
We are here, only for a very short while, the Road to God, and Eternity is very narrow, winding, almost impossible to navigate, whereas, the road to “that other place” is wide, straight as an arrow & almost impossible to resist, so think about it folks. Okay, Des, stop the Sermon. Get on with it,
“TOMORROW IS ANOTHER DAY”.
Desmond Kelly.
(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.
WELCOME TO TOMORROW!!
1- The basic auto repair shops will disappear. Read on to know why.
2- A petrol/diesel engine has 20,000 individual parts. An electrical motor
has 20. Electric cars are sold with lifetime guarantees and are repaired
only by dealers. It takes only 10 minutes to remove and replace an electric
motor.
3- Faulty electric motors are not repaired in the dealership but are sent to
a regional repair shop that repairs them with robots
4- Your electric motor malfunction light goes on, so you drive up to what
looks like a car wash, and your car is towed through while you have a cup of
coffee and out comes your car with a new electric motor!
5- Petrol pumps will go away.
6- Street corners will have meters that dispense electricity. Companies will
install electrical recharging stations; in fact, they’ve already started in
the developed world.
7- Smart major auto manufacturers have already designated money to start
building new plants that build only electric cars.
8-Coal industries will go away. Gasoline/oil companies will go away.
Drilling for oil will stop. So say goodbye to OPEC! The middle-east is in
trouble
9- Homes will produce and store more electrical energy during the day and
then they use and will sell it back to the grid. The grid stores it and
dispenses it to industries that are high electricity users. Has anybody seen
the Tesla roof?
10- A baby of today will see personal cars only in museums. The FUTURE is
approaching faster than most of us can handle.
11- In 1998, Kodak had 170,000 employees and sold 85% of all photo paper
worldwide. Within just a few years, their business model disappeared and
they went bankrupt. Who would have thought of that ever happening?
12- What happened to Kodak and Polaroid will happen in a lot of industries
in the next 5-10 years … and most people don’t see it coming.
13- Did you think in 1998 that 3 years later, you would never take pictures
on film again? With today’s smart phones, who even has a camera these days?
14- Yet digital cameras were invented in 1975. The first ones only had
10,000 pixels, but followed Moore’s law. So as with all exponential
technologies, it was a disappointment for a time, before it became way
superior and became mainstream in only a few short years.
15- It will now happen again (but much faster) with Artificial Intelligence,
health, autonomous and electric cars, education, 3D printing, agriculture
and jobs.
16- Forget the book, “Future Shock”, welcome to the 4th Industrial
Revolution.
17- Software has disrupted and will continue to disrupt most traditional
industries in the next 5-10 years.
18- UBER is just a software tool, they don’t own any cars, and are now the
biggest taxi company in the world! Ask any taxi driver if they saw that
coming.
19- Airbnb is now the biggest hotel company in the world, although they
don’t own any properties. Ask Hilton Hotels if they saw that coming.
20- Artificial Intelligence: Computers become exponentially better in
understanding the world. This year, a computer beat the best Go-player in
the world, 10 years earlier than expected.
21- In the USA, young lawyers already don’t get jobs. Because of IBM’s , you
can get legal advice (so far for right now, the basic stuff) within seconds,
with 90% accuracy compared with 70% accuracy when done by humans. So, if you
study law, stop immediately. There will be 90% fewer lawyers in the future,
(what a thought!) only omniscient specialists will remain.
22- Watson already helps nurses diagnosing cancer, it’s 4 times more
accurate than human nurses.
23- Facebook now has a pattern recognition software that can recognize faces
better than humans. In 2030, computers will become more intelligent than
humans.
24- Autonomous cars: In 2018 the first self-driving cars are already here.
In the next 2 years, the entire industry will start to be disrupted. You
won’t want to own a car any ”more as you will call a car with your phone,
it will show up at your location and drive you to your destination.
25- You will not need to park it, you will pay only for the driven distance
and you can be productive while driving. The very young children of today
will never get a driver’s license and will never own a car.
26- This will change our cities, because we will need 90-95% fewer cars. We
can transform former parking spaces into green parks.
27- About 1.2 million people die each year in car accidents worldwide
including distracted or drunk driving. We now have one accident every 60,000
miles; with autonomous driving that will drop to 1 accident in 6 million
miles That will save a million lives plus worldwide each year.
28- Most traditional car companies will doubtless become bankrupt. They will
try the evolutionary approach and just build a better car, while tech
companies (Tesla, Apple, Google) will do the revolutionary approach and
build a computer on wheels.
29- Look at what Volvo is doing right now; no more internal combustion
engines in their vehicles starting this year with the 2019 models, using all
electric or hybrid only, with the intent of phasing out hybrid models.
30- Many engineers from Volkswagen and Audi are completely terrified of
Tesla and they should be. Look at all the companies offering all electric
vehicles. That was unheard of, only a few years ago.
31- Insurance companies will have massive trouble because, without
accidents, the costs will become cheaper. Their car insurance business model
will disappear.
32- Real estate will change. Because if you can work while you commute,
people will abandon their towers to move far away to more beautiful
affordable
33- Electric cars will become mainstream about 2030. Cities will be less
noisy because all new cars will run on electricity.
34- Cities will have much cleaner air as well.
35- Electricity will become incredibly cheap and clean.
36- Solar production has been on an exponential curve for 30 years, but you
can now see the burgeoning impact. And it’s just getting ramped up.
37- Fossil energy companies are desperately trying to limit access to the
grid to prevent competition from home solar installations, but that simply
cannot continue – technology will take care of that strategy.
38- Health: The Tricorder X price will be announced this year. There are
companies who will build a medical device (called the “Tricorder” from Star
Trek) that works with your phone, which takes your retina scan, your blood
sample and you breath into it. It then analyses 54 bio-markers that will
identify nearly any Disease. There are dozens of phone apps out there right
now for health .
WELCOME TO TOMORROW – some of it actually arrived a few years ago.
And I’m still trying to figure out how to use my cell phone!!
