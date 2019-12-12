







“TOMORROW IS ANOTHER DAY” – By Des Kelly

The years speed along. A favourite quote of mine, which bears repeating is this. In the true context of time, the future is but the blink of an eye, and here is much more proof of this. For many of us, lucky to be still alive, we should thank God that HE has given us so many amazing rapid changes and quirks of fate, to be appreciative of, Medical Miracles, Travel Trends, Fantastic Families, to be proud of, etc.etc., Cancer is no longer a Sentence of Death,

Air Travel, now esclating to Rocket Travel, perhaps even further than Mother Moon, which now has an American Flag stuck in her surface, somewhere, Families, consisting not only personal ones, but ones from around the World, trying to co-exist, all wonderful gifts from a generous God.

On the other hand, as we race along, there will also be the “bad times”to think about, too many to list, World Poverty, Crime, Natural & Unnatural disasters, mostly caused by the Human Race, ourselves, to name just a few, but again, a quote that EVERYONE should remember.

We are here, only for a very short while, the Road to God, and Eternity is very narrow, winding, almost impossible to navigate, whereas, the road to “that other place” is wide, straight as an arrow & almost impossible to resist, so think about it folks. Okay, Des, stop the Sermon. Get on with it,

“TOMORROW IS ANOTHER DAY”.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.

WELCOME TO TOMORROW!!

1- The basic auto repair shops will disappear. Read on to know why.

2- A petrol/diesel engine has 20,000 individual parts. An electrical motor

has 20. Electric cars are sold with lifetime guarantees and are repaired

only by dealers. It takes only 10 minutes to remove and replace an electric

motor.

3- Faulty electric motors are not repaired in the dealership but are sent to

a regional repair shop that repairs them with robots

4- Your electric motor malfunction light goes on, so you drive up to what

looks like a car wash, and your car is towed through while you have a cup of

coffee and out comes your car with a new electric motor!

5- Petrol pumps will go away.

6- Street corners will have meters that dispense electricity. Companies will

install electrical recharging stations; in fact, they’ve already started in

the developed world.

7- Smart major auto manufacturers have already designated money to start

building new plants that build only electric cars.

8-Coal industries will go away. Gasoline/oil companies will go away.

Drilling for oil will stop. So say goodbye to OPEC! The middle-east is in

trouble

9- Homes will produce and store more electrical energy during the day and

then they use and will sell it back to the grid. The grid stores it and

dispenses it to industries that are high electricity users. Has anybody seen

the Tesla roof?

10- A baby of today will see personal cars only in museums. The FUTURE is

approaching faster than most of us can handle.

11- In 1998, Kodak had 170,000 employees and sold 85% of all photo paper

worldwide. Within just a few years, their business model disappeared and

they went bankrupt. Who would have thought of that ever happening?

12- What happened to Kodak and Polaroid will happen in a lot of industries

in the next 5-10 years … and most people don’t see it coming.

13- Did you think in 1998 that 3 years later, you would never take pictures

on film again? With today’s smart phones, who even has a camera these days?

14- Yet digital cameras were invented in 1975. The first ones only had

10,000 pixels, but followed Moore’s law. So as with all exponential

technologies, it was a disappointment for a time, before it became way

superior and became mainstream in only a few short years.

15- It will now happen again (but much faster) with Artificial Intelligence,

health, autonomous and electric cars, education, 3D printing, agriculture

and jobs.

16- Forget the book, “Future Shock”, welcome to the 4th Industrial

Revolution.

17- Software has disrupted and will continue to disrupt most traditional

industries in the next 5-10 years.

18- UBER is just a software tool, they don’t own any cars, and are now the

biggest taxi company in the world! Ask any taxi driver if they saw that

coming.

19- Airbnb is now the biggest hotel company in the world, although they

don’t own any properties. Ask Hilton Hotels if they saw that coming.

20- Artificial Intelligence: Computers become exponentially better in

understanding the world. This year, a computer beat the best Go-player in

the world, 10 years earlier than expected.

21- In the USA, young lawyers already don’t get jobs. Because of IBM’s , you

can get legal advice (so far for right now, the basic stuff) within seconds,

with 90% accuracy compared with 70% accuracy when done by humans. So, if you

study law, stop immediately. There will be 90% fewer lawyers in the future,

(what a thought!) only omniscient specialists will remain.

22- Watson already helps nurses diagnosing cancer, it’s 4 times more

accurate than human nurses.

23- Facebook now has a pattern recognition software that can recognize faces

better than humans. In 2030, computers will become more intelligent than

humans.

24- Autonomous cars: In 2018 the first self-driving cars are already here.

In the next 2 years, the entire industry will start to be disrupted. You

won’t want to own a car any ”more as you will call a car with your phone,

it will show up at your location and drive you to your destination.

25- You will not need to park it, you will pay only for the driven distance

and you can be productive while driving. The very young children of today

will never get a driver’s license and will never own a car.

26- This will change our cities, because we will need 90-95% fewer cars. We

can transform former parking spaces into green parks.

27- About 1.2 million people die each year in car accidents worldwide

including distracted or drunk driving. We now have one accident every 60,000

miles; with autonomous driving that will drop to 1 accident in 6 million

miles That will save a million lives plus worldwide each year.

28- Most traditional car companies will doubtless become bankrupt. They will

try the evolutionary approach and just build a better car, while tech

companies (Tesla, Apple, Google) will do the revolutionary approach and

build a computer on wheels.

29- Look at what Volvo is doing right now; no more internal combustion

engines in their vehicles starting this year with the 2019 models, using all

electric or hybrid only, with the intent of phasing out hybrid models.

30- Many engineers from Volkswagen and Audi are completely terrified of

Tesla and they should be. Look at all the companies offering all electric

vehicles. That was unheard of, only a few years ago.

31- Insurance companies will have massive trouble because, without

accidents, the costs will become cheaper. Their car insurance business model

will disappear.

32- Real estate will change. Because if you can work while you commute,

people will abandon their towers to move far away to more beautiful

affordable

33- Electric cars will become mainstream about 2030. Cities will be less

noisy because all new cars will run on electricity.

34- Cities will have much cleaner air as well.

35- Electricity will become incredibly cheap and clean.

36- Solar production has been on an exponential curve for 30 years, but you

can now see the burgeoning impact. And it’s just getting ramped up.

37- Fossil energy companies are desperately trying to limit access to the

grid to prevent competition from home solar installations, but that simply

cannot continue – technology will take care of that strategy.

38- Health: The Tricorder X price will be announced this year. There are

companies who will build a medical device (called the “Tricorder” from Star

Trek) that works with your phone, which takes your retina scan, your blood

sample and you breath into it. It then analyses 54 bio-markers that will

identify nearly any Disease. There are dozens of phone apps out there right

now for health .

WELCOME TO TOMORROW – some of it actually arrived a few years ago.

And I’m still trying to figure out how to use my cell phone!!