A “ KELLY-KLASSIC ” – by Des Kelly – “Merle Haggard – I Forget You Everyday”

He died on his 79th birthday, always has been, in my opinion, on the “top” rung of the Country Music ladder,

Astronauts heading for the moon chose his music to accompany them on their long trip, and today, some Merle Haggard songs & “the man in the moon” are in close proximity of one another. Listen to this song, people. Every word, as clear as crystal, lyrics & music written by Merle, who is also a superb guitarist and “Country Fiddler”.

He will never be forgotten.