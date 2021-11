“A LESSON FOR HUMAN PARENTS” – by Des Kelly

MANY YEARS AGO, A LITTLE BOY LOST, WILLIAM TYRRELL.THEY ARE STILL LOOKING FOR HIS BODY. ALL HOPE IS GONE THAT HE IS STILL ALIVE. SO VERY SAD.

MORE RECENTLY, A LITTLE GIRL LOST, HAPPILY FOUND,

CLEO SMITH, ABDUCTED BY A NUTCASE WHO HELD HER TRAPPED IN A ROOM, UNTIL POLICE LOCATED HER,

AND NOW SHE IS SAFE AND SOUND. THESE ARE JUST TWO EXAMPLES OF WHAT IS HAPPENING ON A REGULAR BASIS, NOT ONLY IN AUSTRALIA, BUT AROUND THE WORLD. HUMAN PARENTS, MOMENTARILY CARELESS ABOUT THE SAFETY AND WELL-BEING OF THEIR OFFSPRING, LIVING TO SOMETIMES TOTALLY REGRET THE RESULT OF THEIR NEGLIGENCE.

ONCE AGAIN, MAX GERREYN, E’LANKA CARTOONIST EXTRAORDINAIRE HAS SENT IN A FINE EXAMPLE OF HOW ANIMAL PARENTS LOOK AFTER THEIR YOUNG. A SHINING EXAMPLE, THAT EVERYONE SHOULD AGREE WITH, I AM SURE.

THANK YOU, MAXIE. THIS IS A FASCINATING VIDEO, PLUS A VALUABLE LESSON IN PARENTING, FOR US ALL.

DESMOND KELLY.

(EDITOR -IN-CHIEF) E ‘LANKA.