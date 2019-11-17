







A man worth being with is one…- by ― Shannon L. Alder

A man worth being with is one…….

That never lies to you

Is kind to people that have hurt him

A person that respects another’s life

That has manners and shows people respect

That goes out of his way to help people

That feels every person, no matter how difficult, deserves compassion

Who believes you are the most beautiful person he has ever met

Who brags about your accomplishments with pride

Who talks to you about anything and everything because no bad news will make him love you less

That is a peacemaker

That will see you through illness

Who keeps his promises

Who doesn’t blame others, but finds the good in them

That raises you up and motivates you to reach for the stars

That doesn’t need fame, money or anything materialistic to be happy

That is gentle and patient with children

Who won’t let you lie to yourself; he tells you what you need to hear, in order to help you grow

Who lives what he says he believes in

Who doesn’t hold a grudge or hold onto the past

Who doesn’t ask his family members to deliberately hurt people that have hurt him

Who will run with your dreams

That makes you laugh at the world and yourself

Who forgives and is quick to apologize

Who doesn’t betray you by having inappropriate conversations with other women

Who doesn’t react when he is angry, decides when he is sad or keep promises he doesn’t plan to keep

Who takes his children’s spiritual life very seriously and teaches by example

Who never seeks revenge or would ever put another person down

Who communicates to solve problems

Who doesn’t play games or passive aggressively ignores people to hurt them

Who is real and doesn’t pretend to be something he is not

Who has the power to free you from yourself through his positive outlook

Who has a deep respect for women and treats them like a daughter of God

Who doesn’t have an ego or believes he is better than anyone

Who is labeled constantly by people as the nicest person they have ever met

Who works hard to provide for the family

Who doesn’t feel the need to drink alcohol to have a good time, smoke or do drugs

Who doesn’t have to hang out a bar with his friends, but would rather spend his time with his family

Who is morally free from sin

Who sees your potential to be great

Who doesn’t think a woman’s place has to be in the home; he supports your life mission, where ever that takes you

Who is a gentleman

Who is honest and lives with integrity

Who never discusses your private business with anyone

Who will protect his family

Who forgives, forgets, repairs and restores

When you find a man that possesses these traits then all the little things you don’t have in common don’t matter. This is the type of man worth being grateful for.”

― Shannon L. Alder