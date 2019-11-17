Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter: November 2019 3rd edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter: November 2019 3rd edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

Nov 17, 2019 Posted by In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged , , Comments 0



 

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

eLanka

Photos – Memories of Friday Nights @ Spoons

“PEACE, AT ALL COSTS” – By Des Kelly

Video snippets from the Old Josephians Association of New South Wales Peerless Pearl – 30th Anniversary Ball

“VALE’ HILARY” – By Des Kelly

Grants available to help bring communities together through sport

A Tribute to Our Nation Sri Lanka – Friends in Harmony Orchestra

“MARRIED WITH MUSIC” – by Des Kelly

Why Should You eat more unprocessed whole Foods?

Quotes from around the World – Compiled and sent by Oscar E V Fernando

Click below for events

eLanka_Donate



Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of