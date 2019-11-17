eLanka Newsletter: November 2019 3rd edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
Photos – Memories of Friday Nights @ Spoons
“PEACE, AT ALL COSTS” – By Des Kelly
Video snippets from the Old Josephians Association of New South Wales Peerless Pearl – 30th Anniversary Ball
Grants available to help bring communities together through sport
A Tribute to Our Nation Sri Lanka – Friends in Harmony Orchestra
“MARRIED WITH MUSIC” – by Des Kelly
Why Should You eat more unprocessed whole Foods?
Quotes from around the World – Compiled and sent by Oscar E V Fernando
Leave a Reply