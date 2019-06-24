Quotes from around the World – Compiled and sent by Oscar E V Fernando





Simplicity in character, in manners, in style; in all things the supreme excellence is simplicity. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

God always has patience. Pope Francis

Life is a long lesson in humility. James M. Barrie

I’m just going to say it: I’m pro-guilt. Guilt is good. Guilt helps us stay on track because it’s about our behavior. It occurs when we compare something we’ve done – or failed to do – with our personal values. Brene Brown

Wisdom is oftentimes nearer when we stoop than when we soar. William Wordsworth