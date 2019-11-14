







“MARRIED WITH MUSIC” – by Des Kelly

The Burghers of Ceylon (now Sri Lanka), were famous for it. Music always seemed to be a part of our lives, generally introduced into the family by parents who, like mine, loved the good old songs, carried on, by us, as teenagers at parties and dances, and finally, why not have these romantic songs played at our weddings ?. It was a foregone conclusion. This love-match between Barbara Bulner and Herman Adolphus was no different. The great Nat King Cole starts it off with “Non-dimen-tica, means don’t forget you are, my darling”, a beautiful song, that I have sung myself, many many times, until I got married myself in 1956.

Desmond Kelly.