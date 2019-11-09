Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  “VALE’ HILARY” – By Des Kelly

“VALE’ HILARY” – By Des Kelly

Nov 9, 2019 Posted by In Articles, DESMOND KELLY Tagged , Comments 0




“VALE’ HILARY” – By Des Kelly

  He was a genuine Navy mate of mine, and this tribute to him is richly deserved. The ultimate “family man”, to my knowledge, he looked after Maureen, his beloved wife & his daughters, and, was in turn, loved to the max, by them. 

There are very few of us ex-Royal Ceylon Navy boys left now

but Hilary was known to all of us, as a good friend, and, speaking for myself, it was always a pleasure to have a chat with him from time to time. Hilary, it was a privilege to know you, and you will be sorely missed by your family, your many friends, among whom, I was just one. Rest in peace now, and may the good Lord bless & keep you, as the song says, and I humbly add to your tribute. This beautiful song is dedicated especially to you.

Desmond Kelly

Desmond Kelly.
 (Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.

 

VALE –

Hilary  Mervyn  Berenger  joined  the  Royal  Ceylon  Navy  in  1959  –  among  the initial  intake  of  recruits  in  the  then  recently  constituted  Royal  Ceylon  Navy,  soon  after  Ceylon  became  an  independent  member  of  Her  Majesty’s  British  Commonwealth . It  would  be  no  exaggeration  to  state  that  he , and  all  of  us  of  his  era, were  founders  of  the  present  Naval  Force. The  rules  and  standards  of  recruitment  were  very  high  and  strict.  This  was  the  beginning  and  the  manpower  of  the  Navy  then  was  much  less  than  a  thousand  sailors  and  Officers , the  highest  ranking  Officer  being  a  Commander !

Hilary  had  his  secondary  education  at  St. Joseph’s  College , Darley Road, Colombo , which  was  one  of  the  largest  and  long  established  Catholic   schools  in  the  island. He  was  a  good  student , both  in  his  studies  and  in  sports , particularly  swimming  which  was  to  be  the  foundation  of  his  later  career  in  the  Navy.

Hilary  was  slim  and  wiry  in  physique,  and  had  a  very  pleasant  and  congenial  personality  which endeared  him  to  his  friends  and  mates  in  the  Navy. He  had  a  very  liberal  “ live  and  let  live “  policy  and  made  friends  quite  easily  which  was,  an  essential  requirement  while  working  in  confined  areas on  a  ship  or  Patrol  vessel  . He  took  all  the  hardships, inconveniences  and  discomfort  of  Service  life  when  on  duty  on  the  high  seas  or  during  sudden  emergencies  ashore  when  called  to  do  the  work  of  strikers  in  the  Harbour, Oil  Installation  etc.  in  his  stride. He  was , indeed,  respected  by  his  Juniors  and  trusted  by  his  superiors.

In  the  latter  years  of  the  1950s  the  Royal  Ceylon  Naval  Diving  Unit  was  gradually  established.  Hilary  was  one  of  its  pioneer  members  and   contributed  greatly  to  make  it  a  much  needed  and  respected  unit  of  the  Royal  Ceylon  Navy. They  were  engaged  in  several  ship  repair  and  salvage  operations,  and also  during  the  aftermath  of  the  Cyclone in  the  1960s,  and  other  floods thereafter. The  Sri Lanka  Naval  Diving  Unit  today  is  a  well  established  and  vital  part  of  the  Navy  boasting  of  an  independence  of  its  own  coming  directly  under  the  command  of  the  Admiral  of  the  Navy.                    Hilary  was  feted  in  Sri Lanka  by  the  Diving  Unit   during  their  Anniversary  Celebrations  a  short  while  before  he  passed  on. I  had  the  privilege  of  sharing  his  pride  of  achievement .

Here  in  Australia,  Hilary  surprised  his  friends  and  contemporaries  by  proving  that  he  was  quite  a  capable  technician  as  he  had  been  as  a  diver !  He  was  employed  by  the  Melbourne  Water  Board  for  several  years  and  on  early  retirement   set  up  a  small  workshop  in  his  backyard.  He specialised  in  repairing  the  Petrol  engine of   Lawn  mowers. It  was  indeed  a  specialised  trade  requiring  a  lot  of  skill  and  patience , handling  intricate  and  tiny  components  and  working  within  very  fine  tolerances. But  Hilary  was  the  master  of  precision,  and  precise  he  was  in  everything  he  did –  even  the  flower  beds  and  the  borders in  his  garden were  maintained  and  trimmed  to  precision ! It  was  a  treat  to  walk  in  his  front  garden,  and  amongst  the  vegetable  beds  at  the  back.

The  nearer  one  is  to  Nature, the  nearer  one  is  to  God. I  truly  believe  that  this  is  Hilary’s  destiny.

                                                                                               2

Never  an  idle  man, Hilary  was  involved  convening  all  Ex  Ceylon  Naval  personnel  in  Melbourne  to  meet  and  form  a  group.  From  1977  right  up  to  date,  this  group  of  Ceylon  ex Naval  personnel  and  their  families  met  at  monthly  and  bi monthly  lunches, State  and  inter State  outings, annual  Dinner  Dances etc. Hilary  was  always  there  in  the  forefront  helping  to  organise  these  events. Later,  when  the  Ex Ceylon Naval  group  amalgamated  with  the  ex Ceylon  Army  and  Air Force  personnel  and  the  Ceylon Ex Servicemen’s  Association ( C E S A )  was  founded , Hilary  proved  to  be  an  asset  helping  to  organise  CESA’s  participation  in  the  annual  ANZAC  march  in  Melbourne  and  the  Lunch  thereafter. There  were  also  the  successful  and  happy CESA   luncheons  and  Dinner  Dances  that  Hilary  was  very  much  a  part  of. He  was  indeed  a  vibrant  member  of  our  Ex  Naval  group  and  CESA.

Hilary’s  deep  love  for  his  family, his  service  and  loyalty  to  the  Royal Ceylon Navy  and  CESA ,  and   his close  attachment  to  Nature  have  convinced  me  that  his  destiny  with  God  is  his  absolute  end.

May  Stern  winds  and  seas  take  you  to  your  destiny. Till  we  meet,  my  friend.

Chris. J. Lawton ,  Order of Australia                                                                  Chartered  Engineer ( Lond ) Retd.                                                          Lieutenant (E) Royal Ceylon Navy (Retd.)                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of