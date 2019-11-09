







“VALE’ HILARY” – By Des Kelly

He was a genuine Navy mate of mine, and this tribute to him is richly deserved. The ultimate “family man”, to my knowledge, he looked after Maureen, his beloved wife & his daughters, and, was in turn, loved to the max, by them.

There are very few of us ex-Royal Ceylon Navy boys left now

but Hilary was known to all of us, as a good friend, and, speaking for myself, it was always a pleasure to have a chat with him from time to time. Hilary, it was a privilege to know you, and you will be sorely missed by your family, your many friends, among whom, I was just one. Rest in peace now, and may the good Lord bless & keep you, as the song says, and I humbly add to your tribute. This beautiful song is dedicated especially to you.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.

VALE –

Hilary Mervyn Berenger joined the Royal Ceylon Navy in 1959 – among the initial intake of recruits in the then recently constituted Royal Ceylon Navy, soon after Ceylon became an independent member of Her Majesty’s British Commonwealth . It would be no exaggeration to state that he , and all of us of his era, were founders of the present Naval Force. The rules and standards of recruitment were very high and strict. This was the beginning and the manpower of the Navy then was much less than a thousand sailors and Officers , the highest ranking Officer being a Commander !

Hilary had his secondary education at St. Joseph’s College , Darley Road, Colombo , which was one of the largest and long established Catholic schools in the island. He was a good student , both in his studies and in sports , particularly swimming which was to be the foundation of his later career in the Navy.

Hilary was slim and wiry in physique, and had a very pleasant and congenial personality which endeared him to his friends and mates in the Navy. He had a very liberal “ live and let live “ policy and made friends quite easily which was, an essential requirement while working in confined areas on a ship or Patrol vessel . He took all the hardships, inconveniences and discomfort of Service life when on duty on the high seas or during sudden emergencies ashore when called to do the work of strikers in the Harbour, Oil Installation etc. in his stride. He was , indeed, respected by his Juniors and trusted by his superiors.

In the latter years of the 1950s the Royal Ceylon Naval Diving Unit was gradually established. Hilary was one of its pioneer members and contributed greatly to make it a much needed and respected unit of the Royal Ceylon Navy. They were engaged in several ship repair and salvage operations, and also during the aftermath of the Cyclone in the 1960s, and other floods thereafter. The Sri Lanka Naval Diving Unit today is a well established and vital part of the Navy boasting of an independence of its own coming directly under the command of the Admiral of the Navy. Hilary was feted in Sri Lanka by the Diving Unit during their Anniversary Celebrations a short while before he passed on. I had the privilege of sharing his pride of achievement .

Here in Australia, Hilary surprised his friends and contemporaries by proving that he was quite a capable technician as he had been as a diver ! He was employed by the Melbourne Water Board for several years and on early retirement set up a small workshop in his backyard. He specialised in repairing the Petrol engine of Lawn mowers. It was indeed a specialised trade requiring a lot of skill and patience , handling intricate and tiny components and working within very fine tolerances. But Hilary was the master of precision, and precise he was in everything he did – even the flower beds and the borders in his garden were maintained and trimmed to precision ! It was a treat to walk in his front garden, and amongst the vegetable beds at the back.

The nearer one is to Nature, the nearer one is to God. I truly believe that this is Hilary’s destiny.

Never an idle man, Hilary was involved convening all Ex Ceylon Naval personnel in Melbourne to meet and form a group. From 1977 right up to date, this group of Ceylon ex Naval personnel and their families met at monthly and bi monthly lunches, State and inter State outings, annual Dinner Dances etc. Hilary was always there in the forefront helping to organise these events. Later, when the Ex Ceylon Naval group amalgamated with the ex Ceylon Army and Air Force personnel and the Ceylon Ex Servicemen’s Association ( C E S A ) was founded , Hilary proved to be an asset helping to organise CESA’s participation in the annual ANZAC march in Melbourne and the Lunch thereafter. There were also the successful and happy CESA luncheons and Dinner Dances that Hilary was very much a part of. He was indeed a vibrant member of our Ex Naval group and CESA.

Hilary’s deep love for his family, his service and loyalty to the Royal Ceylon Navy and CESA , and his close attachment to Nature have convinced me that his destiny with God is his absolute end.

May Stern winds and seas take you to your destiny. Till we meet, my friend.

Chris. J. Lawton , Order of Australia Chartered Engineer ( Lond ) Retd. Lieutenant (E) Royal Ceylon Navy (Retd.)