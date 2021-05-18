A MEMMORABLE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION

The Sinhala and Tamil New Year celebration organized by the Sri Lanka Society of Queensland on 24th April at the Jindalee Bowls Club was a tremendous success. With the tradition of the Society, it was an event of less talk and more fun packed rituals, traditional games and events followed by a sumptuous buffet lunch.

Tickets for Maximum COVID number allowed within the main hall was one hundred and twenty-five and every seat was occupied at the commencement of the meeting.

Every participant was welcomed with a pack containing a professionally made

“Konda Kevum”. The President of the Association Mrs Namal Wijeratne welcomed all guests and the programme was launched with the ritual of boiling of milk for prosperity. Mrs Chalani Gunasekera , wife of Late Victor Gunasekera who was a founder member of the Society lit the hearth to boil the milk amidst the “Rabana” played by Champika de Silva and Kumari Perera.

“Aurudu Kumaraya” and Aurudu Kumari”, Lime and spoon race, Balloon race and raffle draw were some highlights of the day organised by Mrs Sandya Abeysekera. Some dance items of Sri Lankan talent and the Music of Sepali Weerasoriya kept the event going and the Baila session where all participants joined was the highlight of the day. Programme comperes were Ms Asara Wijeratne and Mr Laurensz Manricks.

Mr Nimal Sedera

Brisbane