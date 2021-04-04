A RE-UNION OF TWO CAPTAINS

In 2017, Shanogeeth Shanmuganathan (TCK) and Mohamed Alfar (SACK) had the unique distinction of captaining their respective schools at the 100th Trinity-Antonian encounter. And, yesterday, the two came together at the annual OBA big match in Melbourne.

The fairy tale continued when Shanogeeth and Alfar won the respective man-of-the-match awards.

Shanogeeth, however, went one better by scoring a brilliant 74 to carry TCK to a seven-wicket victory, to add to his outstanding bowling (2/10 in 5.4 overs). On the other hand, Alfar hit a quick 28 (5 fours) and took three smart catches in the outfield in addition to bowling three tidy overs.

To add to the intrigue, Shanogeeth claimed Alfar’s wicket (stumped) and Alfar returned the favour by taking the catch to dismiss his counterpart.

Compiled by Afzal Laphir (Melbourne)