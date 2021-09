A Tribute to Sunil Perera – by Yellow Beatz

In loving memory of the legendary entertainer – Sunil Perera Music and entertainment industry of Sri Lanka won’t be the same without you and this song is the least what we could do as new and upcoming artists. Please accept this tribute Sir Sunil Perera You will be missed ! All credits to the original artist of the above songs Artist : Sunil Pereira Music and rights : Gypsies