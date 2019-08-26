





Abirami Concert 2019 – Photos by Roy Grafix

Abirami Natya Shestra School of Dance presented it’s 5th annual dance showcase on the 27th of July 2019. Director and founder of Abirami Natya Shestra, Smt. Meera Joy, orchestrated an incredible night of performances at St Marys Memorial Hall in Sydney.

Director Smt. Meera Joy inaugurated the event alongside her husband Mr. Edward Joy Selvaraja, Dr. Eswararaj Bastiampillai, Mr. Vishal Prajapati, Father Joe and Penrith’s Councillor Tricia Hitchen by the lighting of the lamp ceremony.

Abirami Natya Shestra’s program announcers for the evening were Chinnu Jose and Ashlin Biju. The duo did a fantastic job keeping the audience members engaged and introducing each performer onto the stage. The evening celebrated classic Bharatanatyam, semi-classical and Indian fusion dances. This year Abirami Natya Shestra also brought to life a Dasavatharam dance drama.

The night of outstanding performances began with Emey Sara Ginu’s Pushpanjali followed by a number of classical dances. Later on there was an award ceremony celebrating and recognising the students of Abirami Natya Shestra who have attended the school for the past 10 years. These students are Annet Sijo, Domina Augustine, Neelima Menakath, Geosera Muralidharan & Maegan Mathew.

This year’s concert was especially significant to Smt. Meera Joy who performed again on stage for the first time in 28 years. She performed a classical dance to the song Ra Ra Swami.









On the evening, performances and the Dasavatharam dance drama were accompanied with live orchestra. The orchestral team did a brilliant job delivering music to performances. The orchestra team included: Vocals: Smt. Lavanya Vithushan, Mirudangam: Bavananth Sivaharan, Flute: Gowtham Jeyanathan, Violin: Master. Kapbilaashan Vithushan

The following students of Abirami Natya Shestra performed: Ann Mary Thomas, Angel Sara Ginu, Aleena Alex, Alex Jemini Tharakan, Amy Nibu, Airen Jeremih Roy, Akhil Sijo, Annet Sijo, Aarush Vishal Prajapati, Anika Vetcha, Annlin Biju, Aradhya Ponnaganti, Ashlin Biju, Chinnu Jose, Domina Augustine, Eapen Jemini Tharakan, Emey Sara Ginu, Geosera Muralitharan, Irine Jins, Isabella George, Jaimy Jose, Joanna Jins , Katya McLearie , Kavitha Sheen, Krishitasri Tamma, Leka Talakola, Luke D’Lima, Maegan Mathew, Manasvi Salaka, Misha Jithin. Moukthika Nandam, Neelima Menakath, Olivia Chandy, Pranavi Salaka. Samyuktha Danda, Sanya Shine, Serah Elizabeth Jobish , Sheeja Shine, Shreya Sekhar, Sneha Sekhar, Snigdha Nishani, Snikitha Nishani, Sudeepthi Kanta, Varuna Naicker & Yugala Sri Nandamuri

Students of Jeeva Elyathamby also gave lively performances during the evening.

Abirami Natya Shestra School of Dance held an award ceremony at the end of the night in recognition of all students. Participants received a trophy to recognise their dedication and hard work.

Enjoy a highlight gallery captured by Roy Gunaratne of RoyGrafix – Click here to view the full album of photos on eLanka Facebook page

