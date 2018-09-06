Abirami Natya Shestra School of Dance – Concert 2018 – Photos thanks to RoyGrafix

Abirami Natya Shestra School of Dance presented its fourth annual dance showcase on the 28th of July 2018. Director of Abirami Natya Shestra, Mrs Meera Joy, orchestrated an incredible night of performances at Werrington Corr Community Hall in Sydney.

Enthusiastic audience members at the event showed their support and enjoyed every performance.

Director Mrs Meera Joy inaugurated the event alongside Mr Vishal Prajapati, Father Mathew and Penrith’s Deputy Mayor, Councillor Tricia Hitchen by the lighting of the lamp ceremony.

Abirami Natya Shestra’s program announcer for the evening was Chinnu Jose who did a brilliant job introducing every performer. The evening celebrated classic Bharatanatyam, Semi-classical and Indian fusion dances.

The night of outstanding performances began with Domina Augustine’s Pushpanjali followed by the Oriental Examination Board London (OEBL) presentation ceremony. Students of Abirami Natya Shestra were recognised for passing their OEBL level 1 and were given medals. Later on in the evening Glorian Muralitharan gave a vote of thanks to all attendees and chief guests.

The following students of Abirami Natya Shestra delivered incredible performances: Emey Sara Ginu, Joanna Jins, Snigdha Nishani, Isabella George, Angel Sara Ginu, Yugalsri Nadamuri, Geosera Muralitharan, Domina Augustine, Neelima Menakath, Snikitha Nishani, Monica Maria Paramundayil, Sudeepthi Kanta, Sanya Shina, Airen Jeremih Roy, Rhys Zac Joseph, Misha Jithin, Aleena Alex, Ann Mary Thomas, Annet Sijo, Smitha Dickson, Hema Rinto, Irine jins, Jaimy Jose, Katya McLearie, Kavitha Sheen, Maegan Mathews, Naiji Thomas, Olivia Chandy and Sheeja Shine.

Students of Jeeva Elyathamby also performed during the evening.

Abirami Natya Shestra School of Dance held an award ceremony at the end of the evening in recognition of all students. Every participant received a certificate and trophy recognising their dedication and hard work.

All great movements colourfully captured by Roy Gunaratne of RoyGrafix.

Click here or on the Photos below to view the full album of photos on eLanka Facebook page