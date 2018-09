Lady doctor killed, two injured in Bellanvila fire A pregnant lady doctor was killed and her husband and 5-year-old child were injured when a fire broke out at a house at Vihara Mawatha in Bellanvila, Boralesgamuwa this afternoon, Police said.

If Govt. says JO protest a flop, go for General Election: JO While stating that the Janabalaya Kolambata was the most successful protest campaign ever in the political history of Sri Lanka, the Joint Opposition challenged the Government to go for a General Election if they claimed that the protest was unsuccessful.

India decriminalizes gay sex in landmark ruling The Supreme Court read down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, decriminalising consensual gay sex on Thursday.

Should keep up traditions: Navin The United National Party (UNP) was the only party in the country which had held a secret ballot to elect its office bearers, UNP National Organizer Navin Dissanayake, speaking during the UNP 72nd Anniversary said today.