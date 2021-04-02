AG recommends new committee for SLC

Source:Dailynews

The Attorney General’s (AG’s) Department has recommended that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) be placed under a new management committee until its election of office-bearers on May 20 as the current committee’s term expired on February 20, 2021.

According to the Sports Ministry Secretary Anuradha Wijekoon, on Attorney General’s advice, a five-member Committee will be appointed today in place of the current cricket administration until the SLC elections which will be held on May 20.

The advice comes three weeks after the Sports Ministry sought legal advice from the AG when Colts Cricket Club challenged the legality of the current committee headed by Shammi Silva.