AIA launches ‘Choose to Challenge’

Source:Island

For its Women’s Day celebrations this year, AIA launched the ‘Choose to Challenge’ programme where a series of programmes will be held throughout the year to empower its women staff to be the best of themselves every day.

For Women’s Day, AIA’s female staff were invited for a very special celebration at office where they were individually thanked for their immeasurable contribution to the company. Each attendee received a gift pack with a personalized card and partook in a vibrant celebration of themselves and each other.

The highlight of the day was a virtual event featuring the Programme Manager Women in Work, Sri Lanka for the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Sarah Twigg, on the theme ‘Choose to Challenge’ where she motivated the women of AIA by sharing real-life experiences and stories of leadership. The session was moderated by Chathuri Munaweera – Director & Chief Officer- Legal, Governance & Operations of AIA Sri Lanka. AIA further encouraged employees to share their inspiring stories to motivate others on social media with the hashtags #AIA #IWD2021 #ChooseToChallenge.

But at AIA, the celebration of women goes beyond this one day and will continue throughout the year. Notably, a special paid leave was granted for all AIA mums, for the first day of school after the pandemic. Not to forget the host of maternity and new motherhood benefits offered that has seen 85% of AIAs female staff returning to work after maternity leave. AIA is also committed to ensuring that experienced female talent is represented at the senior management and board level while proactively enabling progression for women within the company. AIA also recently partnered with IFC to increase access to Insurance for Sri Lankan women including female entrepreneurs, while also allowing a better chance of a job in the Insurance industry. It is all these things that has made AIA one of the ‘Best Workplaces for Women in Sri Lanka’ (awarded by Great Place to Work®) for three consecutive years (2018, 2019, 2020)! (AIA)