Akbar Brothers Group join hands with SSC to develop cricket infrastructure

Source:Island

From Left -Mr.Mahela Jayawardena – Chairman SSC Cricket,Mr.Dimuth Karunaratne – National Test Cricket Captain,Mr.W.T.Ellawala – President- SSC,Mr.Dasun Shanaka – Captain-SSC Cricket,Mr.Tyeab Akbarally – Managing Director – Akbar Brothers ,Mr.Sanjeewa Jayawardena – Director Sales & Marketing – Akbar Brothers, Mr.Hussain Akbarally – Executive Director – Akbar Brothers ,Mr.Danushka Gunathilaka- Vice Captain – SSC Cricket

An ardent supporter of local sports, Akbar Brothers Group of Companies has entered into a three-year partnership with Singhalese Sports Club (SSC), as their principal sponsor from 2021-2023 across all cricket formats.

This is also a great boost to the sports in the country after a very quiet period in sports since March 2020, after the Covid-19 pandemic affected Sri Lanka.

Established in 1899, SSC is the premier cricket club in the country. Over the years they have developed some of the finest cricketers in Sri Lanka, including many Test and ODI captains. Mr. W. T. Ellawala, President of the SSC said, “We are proud to be partnered with Akbar Brothers, the leading tea company in Sri Lanka. They have come forward to support cricket during these trying times, enabling us to further develop our legacy, taking cricket to new heights.”

In addition to being Sri Lanka’s foremost exporter of high-quality Ceylon Tea, Akbar Brothers have successfully diversified into sustainable power generation, healthcare, packaging, leisure, property development and environmental services. “It is a privilege to be invited to partner with SSC, the premier cricket club in the country,” Hussain Akbarally, Executive Director of Akbar Brothers Group of Companies, said. “We share their vision and eagerly look forward to developing young, talented cricketers to pursue continued excellence.”

“We are delighted to be partnered with Akbar Brothers, a company with an enormous reputation both for the success they have gained and the socially responsible way in which they conduct themselves,’ former national captain Mahela Jawardena said, in his capacity as Chairman of SSC cricket. “This partnership will go a long way in developing cricketing skills of players, as we modernize and upgrade the cricket infrastructure at the SSC.”

Meanwhile things are starting to look more promising at SSC with former Sri Lanka skipper and Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardena being appointed chairman of SSC Cricket, after their below par performance during the 2019/2020 domestic cricket season.