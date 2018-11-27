“ALPHABETICALLY YOURS” SERIES 11. (K) – Des Kelly

Born on the 8th day of January 1937, Dame Shirley Veronica Bassey, better known for obvious reasons as “the chassis” was a powerful Welsh Vocalist, born of an English Mother & Nigerian father & raised in Wales.

She was one of those entertainers who started at an early age, singing to anyone who would listen and yes, some who did not want to, and even told her to “shut-up”, such was the power of her voice.

Personally, I loved not only her voice & style, as did the original James Bond, whose movies “Goldfinger” and also “Diamonds are forever” featured the “theme songs” of this superb singer who is still very active at 81 years of age.

I remember watching her “doing her thing” on the television show bearing her famous name, and was never ever disappointed. In “Alphabetically Yours”, I feel certain that all the readers of eLanka, everywhere, will enjoy the Bassey version of “Kiss me honey, honey, kiss me”. Keep going, Dame Shirley Bassey. You, in my opinion, are a “MODEL of Showbiz. The very best of luck & good health, to you.

From Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s Dame, Shirley Bassey, we move onto the “King Of The Road” written by another great “Country-Composer” Roger Miller, during the fabulous fifties era, then recorded by him, but, as always, I pick the BEST version of each particular song, and so, this time, I have chosen a “duet” by two other superb entertainers in Josh Turner and Randy Travis who sing this great song to perfection. Ladies & Gentlemen, I give you not one, but THREE World famous entertainers. Please enjoy.

