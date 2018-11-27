“ALPHABETICALLY YOURS” SERIES 10 (J) – By Des Kelly

Undoubtedly, the BEST Lead/Rhythm Guitarist in the World, of his era, Chester (Chet) Atkins, born June 20 1924, died on June 30th 2001, of cancer, was not known as the ” “guitar-man” for nothing. Guitars in his hand were like putty in the hands of a master craftsman, and the masterpieces that Chet wove have been the sometimes envious aims of guitarists all over the Planet.

Chet Atkins was also a “Producer” who could pick any natural talent obvious in other entertainers, in the blink of an eye, and, one fine day he made it a point to watch this young guy named Mark Knopfler, was suitably impressed with him (Mark was also a singer), so they got together to record, among other songs, a beauty, simply called “Just one time”, which ultimately became the favourite song of thousands of their “fans”, myself included.

During one particular Christmas-time, Chet took it upon himself to “record” an old Christmas Carol in his own style, calling it “Jingle bell rock” It certainly enlivened thousands of people everywhere and I feel sure that it will, thousands of eLanka members as well, so here, folks, is Chet Atkins.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief).