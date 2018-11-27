“ALPHABETICALLY YOURS” SERIES 9. (I) – By Des Kelly

Yet another lengthy song “title”. When I first heard it, I couldn’t believe my ears. “If I had a clean shirt, I might”, a duet/video/story to do with mateship, gambling, cheating & song by both Waylon Jennings & Willie Nelson, two names that will be instantly recognized, but what this “mini-drama” had to do with a clean shirt, I’m not too sure. It doesn’t matter folks, Waylon has now gone onto the “old-opry” stage (R.I.P.Waylon), but old Willie keeps on, keeping on

I do not have to go into too many more details, the video tells the story. This will be followed by another earlier duet by these two great performers sending the same message to the loves of their life at the time. “I can get off on you” say these two buddies, musically complimenting still another great “Country-song. Please enjoy, folks.

Desmond Kelly

(Editor-in-Chief).