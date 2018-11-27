“ALPHABETICALLY YOURS” SERIES 8 (H) – By Des Kelly

Extremely clever lyrics, if one listens closely, and how can you not listen when Vern Gosdin (the “Voice”) is singing the song?, “How can I believe in you”(when you’ll be leavin me)?, he questions. Ample proof that, not only do Country Songs sound so good when sung by “Stars” like Gosdin, born 5th August 1954, died on the 28th of April, 2009, aged 74, but they teach us about life in general.

A magnificent singer/songwriter & guitarist, he had many “hits” that charted, and three that went to number one in America, so this is why he is now on the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame. While his song “Chiseled In Stone” remains one that will be on my mind forever, Vern Gosdin, “Alphabetically Yours” ends with “He must be lovn’ you right”, answering his own previous question “How can I believe in you”?.

Listen to “The Voice” Ladies & Gentlemen. Guaranteed, you will be a future “fan” of a man who can really sing.

Desmond Kelly

(Editor-in-Chief)