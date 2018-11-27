“ALPHABETICALLY YOURS” SERIES 7. (G) – By Des Kelly

He was reputed to be the BEST accompanist on guitar, to many top American Stars, on professional recordings during the 60’s & 70’s. Born on the 22nd of April, 1936, Glen Travis Campbell himself, was a professional Singer, Songwriter, lead & rhythm guitarist, television host and movie Actor who lived for for the public he entertained in so many ways, until he died of Alzheimer’s on the 8th of August, 2017, a cruel decease that he had bravely fought for a few years since his retirement from the stage.

He was popularly known as ” The rhinestone cowboy”, one of his own biggest hits, but because this series is particularly a alphabetical one for all my many readers of eLanka, the youtube clip I feature today, is definitely one of my favourites, and doubtlessly the favourite of thousands of other music lovers, because Glen Campbell will remain “Gentle on our minds”, as a champion of good music.

We cannot forget the girls either, and so I feature Wynona Judd, whose mother Naomi joined her daughter to record for about three well known recording labels during the 70’s & 80’s. She played a mean guitar & harmonica as well, and I remember “The Judds” as being an extremely good looking female “duo” with the mum, Naomi, looking much more like Wynona’s “sister” rather than her mother.The music, as usual is great, so please listen and watch Wynona in ” Girls with Guitars”. Please enjoy.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief).