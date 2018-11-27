ALPHABETICALLY YOURS” SERIES 6. (F)– By Des Kelly

Songs often remind us of times in our own lives, that we recall, especially as we grow older. Times before the arrival of Internet, Instagram, e’mail, facebook, etc., times that, although they were much slower, much simpler, & basic, were still times that we remember with much fondness, reminiscence, and pride.

Ray Price, one of my favourite Country Stars, sings exactly what I am talking about. His version of “For the good times” is one of the best on offer, while, following him is my pick of the BEST AUSTRALIAN Country duet, especially for my readers of eLanka to enjoy. Obviously in love, Donna Fisk & Michael Christian sing about the “fear of falling” telling us that although vertigo is not such a nice “feeling”, it is not so bad when you fall in love.

Both these songs are only a part of my new “Series” for the BEST Website for every Lankan/Australasian around, so please enjoy and continue to enjoy the “Youtube-Clips” that bring you music that “IS MUSIC” both from the past, and, only in eLanka, as you fall in love, for the good times of the future, (hopefully).

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief)