“ALPHABETICALLY YOURS” SERIES 5 (E)-– By Des Kelly

James Travis (Jim) Reeves, born on the 20th of August, 1923- 31st of July, 1964, was an American Country and Popular Singer/Songwriter. With records “charting” from the 1950’s to the 1980’s, he became known World-wide as a practitioner of what became known as the “Nashville Sound”, (a mixture of older style Country music with elements of Popular music thrown in for good measure).

Famously known as Gentleman Jim, his songs continued to chart for years, after his death, courtesy of his wife, Mary.Jim Reeves died tragically at the young age of 40, in the crash of his private airplane (together with his Manager Dean Manuel, who was also the pianist of the “Blue Boys”, Jim’s backing band).

In “Alphabetically Yours” Series 5 (E), Jim Reeves sings”Each time you leave”(I die a little), followed by another great Irish Country Singer named Daniel O Donnell singing one of his very best, ” Even if it’s only for a minute”(would you call and say hello” . Happily, Daniel is still alive & kicking, as they say, still, some of these “Country song titles” are rather long, aren’t they.

Desmond Kelly.

Star of eLanka.

(Editor-in-Chief).