“ALPHABETICALLY YOURS” SERIES 4 (D) – By Des Kelly

“Don’t you ever get tired, of hurting me”?, a common question asked by dozens of “Country Artistes”, the World over, in dozens of different ways, in dozens of different songs, especially the “Country” ones. Today, I have chosen the version by a guy named Gene Watson who, I think, would have to be one of the very best “voices” in Country music, that I have ever had the pleasure of listening to.

Many top “Country Stars” have done these beautiful songs, but G.W. has his own particular style which is very hard to live up to. He has been inducted into both the inaugaralTexas Texas and Houston Country Halls of Fame, but, believe me or not, still does not have a place on the MAIN COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME.!! A man whose voice absolutely enhances ANY song he sings.

Please listen to Gene Watson sing ” Don’t you ever get tired of hurting me ?, & Dreams of a Dreamer. Both magnificent renditions of these great songs.

Desmond Kelly.

Star of eLanka.

(Editor-in-Chief).