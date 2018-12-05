ALPHABETICALLY YOURS SERIES 17 (Q) – By Des Kelly

They tell us that French is the language of love, but there is nothing wrong in giving “Italian” the same status. As we all know, some Italian vocalists (and bands) are, without a shadow of a doubt, on the top rungs of the “musical ladder” of fame. Italians are among the best “tenors” in the World, Sophia Loren would still have to be one of the most beautiful “olderLadies” on our Planet, although I don’t think that she “sings” very much. Now, where am I going with this Series 17 ?. Oh, yes, I remember it now.

A friend of mine, made a name for himself, singing numbers mostly recorded by Englebert Humperdinck, and so, I have decided to put in an Italian song entitled ” Quando quando, quando” (Italian for, When ?, Woman, When ?). a question that, I suppose, ANY hetero-sexual man will ask of his woman at any given time/s. An absolutely handsome entertainer, now much older, of course, but still looking quite personable in his 80’s, Englebert gives us this “earlier” video clip of the song I have picked for our eLanka readers.

Please enjoy the song that was first recorded by Tony Renis and Emillio Pericoli, in Italian, (the Composers of the music), Alberto Testa wrote the lyrics.

This is followed by another great entertainer in Paul Simon, who, with Arthur (Art) Garfunkel, recorded many songs, although this particular one is what I would term a “Simon-Solo”. The title simply gives us what the song is about. Two complete “changes of cadence”, a great tune and written by Paul Simon himself, as far as I am concerned

“QUALITY” is the “tops”

Desmond Kelly

